Tillomed Laboratories to acquire Manx Healthcare product portfolio for 19.7 mn pounds

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said its arm Tillomed Laboratories Ltd will acquire product portfolio of UK-based Manx Healthcare Ltd for around 19.7 million pounds (nearly Rs 220 crore).

Tillomed Laboratories has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Manx Healthcare Ltd and its subsidiaries Manx Pharma Ltd and Manx Generics Ltd (collectively Manx) for the acquisition, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Under the pact, Tillomed will acquire Manx's product portfolio inclusive of relevant dossiers, marketing authorisations, intellectual property and the relevant stocks for around 19.7 million pounds (including 4.7 million pounds for inventory) of which 6.2 million pounds will be upfront and rest as milestone payments over the next 18 months, it added.

"Through the acquisition of Manx's established and high-quality products portfolio, we reinforce our commitment to delivering accessible healthcare solutions. The acquired assets will help diversify our portfolio and strengthen our market presence," Tillomed CEO Ajit Srimal said.

The deal marks a strategic milestone for Tillomed and will strengthen the company's product offerings, expand its market reach, and enhance its ability to meet the evolving needs of patients, the statement said. PTI RKL DR