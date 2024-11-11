Tim Draper-backed Bon V Aero launches logistics drone

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Venture capitalist Tim Draper-backed deep tech start-up Bon V Aero on Monday announced the launch of a fully autonomous logistics drone Air Orca to cater to the requirements across sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, military logistics and disaster management on a global scale.

Advertisment

With advanced autonomous capabilities and fully designed, developed and manufactured in India by Bon V Aero, the drone is engineered to tackle diverse logistical challenges, particularly in regions where traditional transportation methods are impractical, the company said.

This launch underlines the growing role of Odisha-based companies in India's technology ecosystem and demonstrates how localised innovation is gaining national and international recognition, Bon V Aero said.

"Developing and manufacturing this drone indigenously has allowed us to tailor it for India's specific needs. Tim Draper's support strengthens the impact of this launch, and we're grateful for his involvement as we aim to extend Air Orca's benefits to both civilian and defence applications across India," said Satyabrata Sathapathy, CEO of Bon V Aero.

Advertisment

The drone is designed to serve as a first responder in post-disaster scenarios, delivering relief supplies to affected areas and providing critical support during emergencies. Its high-altitude capabilities make it suitable for military logistics operations in challenging terrains, including the Himalayan region, the company said.

"Autonomous drones like Air Orca provide practical solutions for modern logistics by expanding reach, flexibility and reliability with myriad use cases from disaster response to high-altitude operations for the defence forces. I anticipate that BonV Aero's innovation can be an effective tool for disaster response in India and globally," said Draper, who is known for his early investments in companies like Tesla and Hotmail. PTI IAS MR