Times Netwoprk acquires Digit.in

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Times Network on Monday said it has acquired technology-focused publisher Digit.in from 9.9 Group for an undisclosed sum.

The brand started its journey as the "Digit" magazine and has been helping people choose, buy, and use technology to enhance their lives.

"We believe Digit fits very well in our overall strategy of building a portfolio of digital products catering to diverse audiences. It will help bring in new audiences to the network," Times Group's Chief Executive for new media and investments, N Subramanian, said.

**** Coversure raises USD 4 million funding in round led by Enam Holdings * Insurance technology platform Coversure on Monday said it has raised USD 4 million funding in a round led by Enam Holdings.

The company will use the funds to build a consumer-centric insurance engagement platform using data-intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as per an official statement.

**** Tata AIG General Insurance launches 'Surety Insurance Bonds' to boost infrastructure development Tata AIG General Insurance on Monday launched 'Surety Insurance Bonds' to help boost infrastructure development in the country.

The bonds have emerged as an alternative to traditional bank guarantees for contractors, the insurer said in a statement, adding that contractors can unlock capital and enhance their bidding capacity by using them. PTI AA SGC TRB TRB