Times of free money over, only good startups getting funded now: boAt's Aman Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The funding environment is "decent" for good startups now, Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of boAt Aman Gupta said on Thursday, asserting that for companies that are not good, "the times of free money are over".

Gupta, who was speaking on sidelines of National Startup day event, however, declined to comment on the timeline for boAt's reported IPO.

"I cannot state (anything) on the IPO front for now," he said.

Asked about the funding environment for startups, he said, "The funding environment is decent... good startups and good companies are getting funded but if you are not good, if you are not doing well then the times of free money are over." He emphasised that good companies are attracting capital -- marking an improvement in overall funding environment.

"Now people are only getting funding for good companies. Earlier funding had also stopped, even good companies were not getting funding," he said. PTI MBI TRB