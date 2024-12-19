Tira opens second store in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Reliance Retail's beauty platform, TIRA as part of its expansion in the North India market has opened its second store in Delhi at Vasant Kunj.

The store houses advanced tech-enabled features such as the Fragrance Finder, which helps customers discover their perfect scent and a Skin Analysis Tool that provides skincare recommendations tailored to individual needs.

Adding to the allure are engaging elements like a vending machine that dispenses beauty treats and samples, and dedicated spaces for brow and hair services, offering quick grooming solutions. PTI KRH DR