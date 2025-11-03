TIRUN Travel Marketing, Air India partner to launch seamless Fly-Cruise holidays

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Cruise aggregator TIRUN Travel Marketing on Monday said it has partnered with Air India to introduce integrated packages combining flights and cruises.

This partnership, which commenced in November, will offer Indian travellers a seamless journey connecting Air India and Air India Express flights with cruise holidays from the TIRUN portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Initially, under this partnership domestic and international flight connections will be integrated with cruise itineraries to destinations such as Singapore and Hong Kong, and it will later expand to Sydney, Los Angeles, and destinations across Europe, TIRUN Travels said.

"The Fly-Cruise program bridges the gap between doorstep and deck by creating a single, seamless travel experience. With Air India's extensive connectivity and our world-class cruise portfolio, we're making travel planning simpler- a top priority on today's traveller's wish list. Together, we continue to add value to the way India travels and vacations," TIRUN Travel Marketing CEO Varun Chadha said.

TIRUN Travels is the exclusive representative of Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, it added. PTI SM MR