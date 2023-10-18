Tirupati-based Shreeja bags innovation award at World Dairy Summit in Chicago

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Tirupati-based women dairy farmers organisation Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company (SMMPCL) has bagged an award for 'innovation in women empowerment in the dairy sector' at the World Dairy Summit in Chicago.

Shreeja was among the three entities nominated from India for the award besides another all women milk producer company supported by NDS, Asha Mahila Milk Producer Company Limited from Udaipur in Rajasthan and Gujarat Milk and Marketing Cooperative Federation.

Currently, the SMMPCL is spread across 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu with an average milk procurement of 5.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) and hoping to touch a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal.

"It is the proudest movement for women dairy farmers of the country and the organisation to get the honour on a global platform for empowerment of women dairy farmers," said SMMPCL Chief Executive Officer Jayatheertha Chary receiving the award on Tuesday night.

Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, who was present on the occasion, congratulated the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), NDDB Dairy Services and Shreeja Milk for the achievement.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said "Women have played an integral part in the success of dairying in India and it was only a matter of time before their contributions get acknowledged in the global stage." NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) facilitated the formation of 22 Milk Producers' Organisations, including Shreeja, with focus on women empowerment in the dairy sector with infusion of latest technology, online payment mechanism and enhancing productivity of indigenous breeds of milch animals, he said.

SMMPCL is eying women membership of 1.5 lakh, milk procurement of 6.5 LLPD and joining the ‘Unicorn’ club shortly, Chary added. PTI LUX DRR