Titagarh Rail, ABB sign pact for propulsion, technology transfer for driverless metro projects

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with ABB India Ltd to develop propulsion systems and enable technology transfer for 25 kV driverless metro projects in the country.

Under the agreement, ABB India will support the design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation supervision and commissioning of propulsion systems, along with the transfer of technology for the train control and monitoring system (TCMS) for 25 kV AC metro applications, the TRSL informed the bourses.

The framework also provides for a gradual transfer of manufacturing and co-production of converters and traction motors, it said.

Titagarh Rail has already secured a contract to supply 240 coaches - 132 cars for Line 5 and 108 cars for Line 6 of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) metro projects.

The company said the agreement builds on its strategic alliance with ABB, announced in November 2023, and will complete its TCMS portfolio for both 750 V and 25 kV metro traction systems operating in India.

It had acquired TCMS technology for 750 V metro systems under an earlier agreement with ABB and has since set up a dedicated TCMS laboratory at its Bengaluru design centre.

Commenting on the development, Titagarh Rail Systems vice chairman and managing director Umesh Chowdhary said the agreement marked a significant step towards India becoming self-reliant in high-value railway technologies and aligned with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Its Uttarpara facility in West Bengal is being developed as a comprehensive manufacturing hub for aluminium and stainless steel metro coaches, Vande Bharat trains and other passenger rolling stock, supported by a 1.6-km test track, enabled through recent land acquisition, he added. PTI BSM BDC