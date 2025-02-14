Titagarh Rail bags Rs 537-cr order from Adani Cement

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 537.11 crore from Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd – subsidiaries of Adani Cement – to manufacture and supply 16 rakes of specialised freight wagons.

The order includes bogie covered fly ash/cement (BCFCM) wagons and bogie brake van type wagons, designed to optimise the transportation of fly ash and cement, a statement said.

These wagons aim to enhance logistics efficiency for bulk material movement like ash and cement aligning with Adani's operational needs, it said.

The order is scheduled for delivery between January 2026 and March 2027.

Anil Kumar Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of TRSL, said, "We are committed to supporting India's infrastructure growth through innovative rail solutions that ensure cost-effective and sustainable logistics."