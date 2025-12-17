Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 273cr order from Indian Railways for supply of maintenance vehicles

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 273.24-crore contract from the Indian Railways for the supply and maintenance of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV).

The order marks the company's maiden win in the safety and signalling systems segment, according to a regulatory filing.

Under the terms of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA), the Kolkata-based company will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of the RBMVs.

The contract also mandates TRSL to provide training to Indian Railways personnel, alongside servicing and breakdown maintenance support.

"This maiden order marks a significant strategic milestone for TRSL, signalling the company's successful entry into a high-value, technology-driven and safety-critical segment," the company stated.

The RBMV is a specialised, self-propelled on-track machine designed for the inspection, maintenance, and restoration of railway infrastructure.

These vehicles integrate advanced systems for track maintenance and overhead equipment (OHE) works, aimed at enhancing operational safety and reliability across the rail network. PTI BSM MNB