Titagarh Rail Systems opens innovation engineering centre in Bengaluru

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Wednesday inaugurated a new engineering centre in Bengaluru in Karnataka to boost its innovation and design journey.

The initiative aims at enhancing innovation and design for new product development, specifically for "train control and monitoring systems" (TCMS) and advanced propulsion systems, the company said.

The engineering centre will play a pivotal role in executing the company's current and upcoming rolling stock and propulsion projects such as the Surat and Ahmedabad Metro, Vande Bharat, and ICF EMU/MEMU, it said.

"Outfitted with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, the new centre is designed to foster creativity and collaboration among engineers and designers. The company anticipates hiring a large number of experienced engineers in several rolling stock disciplines at this facility," TRSL said in a statement.

The centre will function as an innovation hub, transforming ideas into tangible solutions to address the complexities of modern rail transportation, Titagarh Rail said, without divulging the details of capital expenditure of the new facility. PTI BSM BDC