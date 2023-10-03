Titagarh Rail Systems signs Rs 857cr contract for Surat Metro Rail Phase I

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, on Tuesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 857 crore for 72 standard gauge coaches meant for the Surat Metro Rail Phase I project.

The company said the contract for design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training and the execution will commence 76 weeks (nearly 18 months) after the signing of the pact.

It is expected to be completed in 132 weeks (close to three years) thereafter, the company said in a statement.

The Metro coaches will be manufactured at TRSL's facility in Uttarpara, located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.

TRSL said it already received the letter of acceptance for 30 standard gauge cars for the Phase II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project.

The Surat Metro Rail Project encompasses two corridors spanning a total of 40.45 kilometres with 38 stations and an estimated cost of Rs 12,020 crores.

TRSL is also the co-recipient of orders for Vande Bharat trains & forged wheels. Apart from Utarpara, the company has engineering infrastructure in Titagarh in West Bengal and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. PTI BSM NN