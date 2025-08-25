Titan approves appointment of IHCL MD as addl director to its board

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal has been appointed as an additional director on the Board of jewellery and watch maker Titan Company.

The board of Titan has approved Chhatwal's appointment, Titan informed in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the nomination received from Tata Sons, co-promoter of the company, the Board vide Circular Resolution dated 22nd August 2025, which was duly approved by requisite majority on 25th August 2025, approved the appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 28th August 2025," it said.

Chhatwal has been serving as the MD & CEO of IHCL, a Tata Group-owned firm which owns hotel chains such as Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger, since November 2017.

Titan is a joint venture (JV) between Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). PTI KRH KRH SHW