Titan Company rejuvenates Gunduperumbedu lake in Kancheepuram

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Titan Company Ltd, in association with the National Agro Foundation, has taken up a water rejuvenation exercise in Kancheepuram district under its 'Planet Corporate Social Responsibility' initiative, a top official said on Friday.

Titan Company Ltd is a joint venture between the diversified conglomerate Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

The 157-hectare Gunduperumbedu lake in neighbouring Kancheepuram district remained neglected for 15 years and it has been rejuvenated, becoming a vital source of water, agriculture and community resilience. The restoration work is aimed at benefitting 27,000 people in the region and surrounding villages. It would also benefit nearly 1.2 lakh people indirectly, through groundwater recharge and flood mitigation, a company statement said.

Early this year, Titan Company Ltd took up the Masaorambhu Stream Restoration project in Thondamuthur block, Coimbatore and replenished about 10 crore litre of water, besides improving groundwater recharge in that region.

Titan Company Ltd Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President Revathi Kant said, "At Titan, we believe that water rejuvenation is not just about restoring natural resources, but about restoring hope and opportunity. The revival of Gunduperumbedu Lake, much like our earlier work on the Masaorambhu Stream goes beyond water conservation - it is about empowering villages, securing livelihoods, strengthening resilience and enabling thriving communities." "These projects reaffirm our Planet CSR vision - to create lasting change by placing people and the environment at the heart of progress," Kant added.

The rejuvenation exercise included removal of 1.05 lakh cubic metres of silt, strengthening of bunds, construction of 435 metres of toe wall, renovation of sluice gates, among others.

These efforts have restored the lake's holding capacity with an augmentation of 26 crore litre of water, enabling 3-5 additional months of farming each year, raising the water table by nearly 10 feet and expanding cultivation by 20 per cent, the statement said.