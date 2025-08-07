Titan Q1 net profit surges 52.6 pc to Rs 1,091 cr; sales rise 21.2 pc

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Thursday reported a 52.58 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 715 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Titan.

Its sales increased 21.2 per cent to Rs 14,814 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 12,223 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of Titan climbed 22 per cent to Rs 15,148 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 24.2 per cent to Rs 16,628 crore in the June quarter.

During the period, Titan's jewellery business increased 24 per cent to Rs 14,647 crore. In the jewellery business, it demonstrated "resilience despite an elevated gold price environment and challenging market conditions", Titan said in its earnings statement.

"The India business of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya (together) grew 18 per cent to Rs 11,217 crore and CaratLane clocked a strong 39 per cent growth to Rs 1,026 crore in the same period," it added.

International jewellery business grew 49 per cent to Rs 554 crores in Q1 FY25, demonstrating strong growth momentum.

"The Jewellery portfolio (together) recorded an EBIT at Rs 1,408 crore for the quarter at a margin of 11 per cent," Titan said.

Similarly, revenue from Watches & Wearables surged 24.43 per cent to Rs 1,273 crore.

"Analog watches powered the growth, expanding 28 per cent over Q1 FY25, driven by both volume uptake and pricing actions. The smartwatches segment focused on profitability optimisation," it noted.

Its Eyecare segment revenue increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 238 crore.

This was driven by seasonal trends during the quarter; sunglasses growth significantly outpaced prescription products (lenses and frames).

The company's revenue from other segments, which includes its emerging businesses like fragrance, wallets, and Indian dress wear (Taneria), among others, grew 49.8 per cent to Rs 415 crore in the June quarter.

Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Shares of the company on Thursday settled at Rs 3,414.95 per scrip on BSE, down 0.05 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL