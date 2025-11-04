Titan shares climb over 2 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Shares of leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Tuesday climbed over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 59 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock rose 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 3,812.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.63 per cent to Rs 3,826 -- its 52-week high.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.38 per cent to Rs 3,813.50.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms in an otherwise weak market.

Titan on Monday reported an increase of 59 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,120 crore for the September quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 704 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Titan.

Its sales were up 22.17 per cent at Rs 16,461 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 13,473 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of Titan increased 26.3 per cent to Rs 17,316 crore in the September quarter.

Titan's total income, which includes other income, was Rs 18,837 crore, up 28.5 per cent during the September quarter.

During the quarter, Titan's jewellery business increased 29.3 per cent to Rs 16,522 crore.

In the jewellery business, Titan's domestic business, which includes Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, grew 18 per cent to Rs 12,460 crore.

CaratLane's domestic business posted 32 per cent growth, reaching Rs 1,072 crore, over Q2 FY25. Its targeted coins promotion offer drove traffic and conversions, helping deliver a strong growth for the quarter, it added.

"The domestic business saw a strong pick-up in consumer momentum in the festive period during Navratri," Titan said in its earnings statement. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL