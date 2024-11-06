Titan shares decline nearly 2 pc after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Shares of leading jewellery retailer and watchmaker Titan ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Wednesday after the firm reported a 23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 704 crore for the second quarter ended on September 2024.

The stock went lower by 1.72 per cent to settle at Rs 3,177.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.69 per cent to Rs 3,113.65.

On the NSE, it dipped 1.44 per cent to Rs 3,183.55. During the day, the stock fell by 3.59 per cent to Rs 3,114.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex firms.

The broader markets ended higher with the BSE Sensex climbing 901.50 points to 80,378.13 and the Nifty surging 270.75 points to 24,484.05.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 916 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Titan on Tuesday.

However, its sales were up 25.82 per cent to Rs 13,473 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 10,708 crore for the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of Titan increased 20.23 per cent to Rs 13,709 crore in the June quarter.

Titan's total income in the September quarter rose 15.83 per cent to Rs 14,656 crore. PTI SUM SUM SHW