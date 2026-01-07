Titan shares end nearly 4 pc higher after Q3 updates

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Shares of jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent higher after the firm reported a 40 per cent annual growth in standalone revenue for the December 2025 quarter.
The stock climbed 3.94 per cent to settle at Rs 4,272.90 on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 4.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 4,312.
At the NSE, the stock ended at Rs 4,273.20, up 3.92 per cent. During the day, it surged 4.87 per cent to reach the one-year peak of Rs 4,312.10.
The stock was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms on a day when the benchmark indices drifted lower.
Titan Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a whopping 40 per cent annual growth in its standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26, aided by surging gold prices.
According to the latest quarterly updates, the Tata Group firm said its jewellery division, which contributed around 85 per cent of its business, "clocked a robust 41 per cent YoY growth in Q3 FY26".
"Revenue growth was driven by substantial average selling price increases, offsetting flattish buyer growth," the company said.
During the reporting quarter, its flagship jewellery brand Tanishq deployed a gold exchange offer to navigate the elevated gold price environment and sustained consumer engagement beyond the traditional festive window.
About the buying pattern, Titan said "distinct consumer patterns" were observed across product categories.
"Gold coins nearly doubled in sales v/s Q3FY25, reinforcing their strong investment proposition," it added.