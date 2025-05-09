Titan shares climb nearly 5% post earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Titan Company climbed nearly 5 per cent on Friday morning after the Tata group firm reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax in the March quarter.

The company's stock jumped 4.95 per cent to Rs 3,530 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 4.76 per cent to Rs 3,530.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms during the morning trade.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge traded 653.29 points lower at 79,681.52. The NSE Nifty quoted 222.80 points down at 24,055.05.

Titan Company on Thursday reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 871 crore in the March quarter, driven by robust sales.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 771 crore for the January-March period of FY24.

Total income increased to Rs 14,049 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 11,472 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, Titan reported a PAT of Rs 3,337 crore, a decline of 5 per cent, against Rs 3,496 crore in FY24.

Total income increased to Rs 57,818 crore last fiscal from Rs 47,501 crore in FY24.

"While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titan's businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22 per cent revenue growth resulting in the company crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 50,000-plus crore of revenues for the full year," its Managing Director C K Venkataraman said.