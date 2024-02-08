TKM says diesel engines meet Indian norms; re-starts deliveries of 3 models

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said diesel engines in Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux meets the stipulated Indian regulations and has re-started the deliveries of the models in the country.

The automaker had suspended the dispatch of the three models after irregularities were found in the certification tests for the diesel powertrain.

Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a company affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), on January 29, 2024, announced that irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on the three diesel engine models.

"..the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations," the automaker said in a statement on its website.

Consequently, the dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux has resumed following a brief temporary suspension, it added.

"We regret inconvenience to our esteemed customers. As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to remain committed to delivering the highest quality and safest products," TKM said.

In a statement issued earlier, the automaker had stated that the "irregularities concern the smoothing of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values." The issue does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles, the company had stated.

"Toyota is working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. As such, in case of TKM also the dispatch of affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended," the automaker had noted. PTI MSS MR MR