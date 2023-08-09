TLMAL delivers 200th C-130J Super Hercules Empennage

Hyderabad, Aug. 9 (PTI): Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) on Wednesday said it achieved a significant milestone with the recent delivery of the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage, the tail structure located at the rear of an aircraft for stabilisation.

TLMAL, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, was established in 2010 in Adibatla, near here A press release from TASL said TLMAL exemplifies the 'Make in India' initiative and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the US.

Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilizers along with leading edges and tip assemblies.

TLMAL currently employs 650 people, it said.

In March this year, Lockheed Martin and Tata Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin the implementation of fighter wing production after the team at TLMAL demonstrated the capability to produce one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing.

“Each TLMAL-produced empennage literally helps the mighty Super Hercules take flight to support critical missions that impact lives and make history, Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin said While it takes many parts and pieces to build an empennage, it also requires a group of highly dedicated and skilled individuals — traits that are continually exemplified by our TLMAL teammates, McLean added.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, said, "Today, we take immense pride in reaching the momentous milestone of producing the 200th empennage for C-130J right here in India. Over the course of more than a decade, this partnership has achieved unrivalled manufacturing and operational excellence." PTI GDK ROH