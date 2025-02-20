TMC MP Kirti Azad writes to Agriculture Minister over fertiliser shortage

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has written to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating that reports from several states are indicating towards a shortfall in supply of fertilisers, and drew his attention to a written reply in the Lok Sabha in December last year that denied any shortage.

In a letter dated February 11, Azad quoted a written reply given in the Lok Sabha by Chemical and Fertilizer Minister J P Nadda regarding the shortage of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser during the ongoing Rabi season 2024-25.

The ministry in its reply, claimed that against a pro-rata requirement of 35.52 LMT from October 1, 2024, to December 3, 2024, a total of 38.27 LMT of DAP had been made available across states, with a closing stock of 9.05 LMT as of December 3.

"This response is not only evasive but also factually misleading. Reports from multiple states, including West Bengal, clearly indicate that there was a severe shortfall in the supply of fertilisers, directly contradicting the Ministry's assertion of adequate availability," Azad said.

He said the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, in an official communication dated October 29, 2024, explicitly stated that despite repeated requests and approved allocations, the state received only 57,510 MT of DAP, which he said is less than one-third of its sanctioned requirement for the Rabi season.

"This is an alarming gap that has severely impacted farmers at a crucial juncture in the agricultural cycle. Moreover, while the Ministry insists that sufficient stocks were available, ground reports reveal a grim reality. Farmers in various regions struggled to procure fertilisers at critical sowing times, with many forced to stand in long queues or pay exorbitant prices in the black market," he said.

He added that even more concerning is the ministry's selective silence on the inadequate supply of other fertilisers. He said in November 2024, West Bengal requested 2 lakh MT of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium), but received only 1.16 lakh MT -- a mere 58 per cent of what it demanded.

"This is despite the fact that West Bengal produces over 20 lakh MT of chemical fertilizers annually. If a fertilizer-producing state itself faces such dire shortages, one can only imagine the plight of farmers in states that rely entirely on external supplies," he said.

He urged the agriculture minister to take action in this regard.

"Given the gravity of the situation, I urge the Ministry to take immediate corrective measures. This includes ensuring adequate and timely supplies of fertilisers, addressing logistical bottlenecks, and most importantly, acknowledging the existing shortfalls rather than evading responsibility," Azad said.

"Any further delay will not only hurt farmers but also jeopardise the overall food security of the nation," he added. PTI AO TRB