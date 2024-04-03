TMC's Raiganj candidate Krishna Kalyani has no pending criminal case: Affidavit

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) Businessman-turned-politician Krishna Kalyani, who has been nominated by the Trinamool Congress from the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, has no criminal cases pending against him, according to an affidavit filed by him along with the nomination paper.
He has not been convicted of any criminal offence, as per the affidavit.
Kalyani, a businessman by profession, has movable assets worth Rs 7.42 crore and immovable assets of Rs 82.96 lakh, it said.
He has two flats in Kolkata's Ballygunge area, one house and a flat in Raiganj along with a residence in Varanasi, according to the affidavit.
Kalyani, who had won on a BJP ticket in the 2021 assembly elections from Raiganj, joined the TMC in 2022.
He has also given a list of non-agricultural land, it said, adding that he is the director of at least eight companies. PTI SCH BDC