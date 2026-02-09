TMPV commences ops at TN plant; lines up Rs 9k cr for 2.5 lakh annual production

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday said it will invest Rs 9,000 crore on its Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing facility taking the overall production capacity to 2.5 lakh units in the next 5-7 years in order to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The company and its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), announced the commencement of operations at the Panapakkam-based facility in the Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu.

The facility reflects the first phase of development of a greenfield plant for producing next-generation vehicles, including EVs, for both TMPV and JLR brands, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said in a statement.

The first vehicle to roll out of the plant is the locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque from JLR, it added.

With operations now underway, vehicle production will scale up in a phased manner, progressively reaching the facility’s full designed annual capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles over the next 5–7 years, serving requirements for both Indian and international markets, the company stated.

"Overall, TMPV intends to invest Rs 9,000 crore in making this manufacturing facility cutting-edge to support its long-term growth ambitions,” it added.

The plant has the potential to create over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities while fostering skill enhancement and supporting the growth of a strong ancillary ecosystem.

"The inauguration of our Panapakkam facility marks a significant milestone in the Tata Group’s journey to accelerate India’s leadership in sustainable and futureready manufacturing. We are also proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to drive industrial excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth," Tata Sons and TMPV Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated.

With this facility, the company looks forward to producing vehicles of exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and technology for customers in India and around the world, he added.

“Tata Group has long played a pivotal role in nation building and shares a deep, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu. With the commencement of operations at this new manufacturing facility and the rollout of the first Range Rover Evoque in Panapakkam, Ranipet, the state is proud to witness the expansion of world class automotive manufacturing,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The state welcomes this significant milestone and remains committed to supporting industries that create jobs, drive innovation, and reinforce its position as India's leading hub for manufacturing and mobility, he added. PTI MSS MSS DR DR