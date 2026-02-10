TMPV, Stellantis ink pact to explore further collaboration

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis on Tuesday inked a pact to explore further opportunities for collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and overseas.

The companies commemorated 20 years of successful partnering via their 50:50 joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

Building on this successful partnership and leveraging Stellantis' global expertise and TMPV's deep local capabilities, FIAPL has developed robust strength across manufacturing, powertrain, and supply-chain excellence, laying a strong foundation for expanding future collaboration, the companies said in a statement.

"As we commemorate this milestone, we remain focused on evolving the partnership to support future-ready manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth in the region," Stellantis Asia Pacific COO Gregoire Olivier stated.

TMPV MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the partnership with Stellantis through FIAPL reflects the strength of a long-standing collaboration built on trust, shared values and a common vision.

"We look forward to deepening this relationship with Stellantis in the years ahead," he added. PTI MSS ANU ANU