TMT maker Kamdhenu Q3 net profit grows 7 pc to Rs 21 cr

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu has posted around 7 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 21 crore in the December quarter, on account of a rise in income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 12.45 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company increased its total income to Rs 175.59 crore from Rs 172.65 crore in the third quarter a year ago.

In a statement, Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Agarwal said, "During the period, we recorded our highest-ever profit before tax and PBT margin (16 per cent), supported by the growth in our franchise volumes and rapidly rising royalty incomes. Royalty income remains highly capital-efficient, allowing us to scale without incremental manufacturing investments." Sharing outlook for the segment, Agarwal said the demand for TMT steel bars is on an upward trajectory, spurred by robust construction activities in both urban and rural areas, driven by government initiatives. Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group is also into the manufacturing of paints. PTI ABI ABI MR