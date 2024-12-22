TN achieves milestone with 10,000 DPIIT-registered startups

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has achieved a milestone by registering over 10,000 startups with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the state government said on Sunday StartupTN has played a crucial role in nurturing the ecosystem by implementing various schemes and initiatives like funding programmes, mentorship opportunities and incubation support, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Shivaraja Ramanathan said.

The state's startup ecosystem has been 'thriving' with 9 regional hubs and a metro hub in Chennai, providing a robust infrastructure for budding entrepreneurs to grow, he said.

"Tamil Nadu has achieved a remarkable milestone of 10,000 DPIIT registered startups, a significant jump from 2,300 in March 2021. This exponential growth can be attributed to the revival of StartupTN under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin focusing on supporting startups and fostering innovation," Ramanathan said in a social media post.

He said the government-promoted agency has encouraged entrepreneurship among the youth, who drive innovation and growth.

"With strong backing from the state government, Tamil Nadu is poised to become a leading startup hub," he added. PTI VIJ ROH