TN Budget reflects govt's commitment to inclusive growth, water security: Grundfos

Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) The budget presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday highlights the government's commitment to sustainability and water security, a top official of pump manufacturer Grundfos Pumps India said.

The announcement of drinking water projects in Erode, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvallur districts will significantly enhance the quality of life for people and bring them closer to a water-positive future, said Raveendra Bhat, Area Sales Director, Water Utility (INDO Region), Grundfos India.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 675 crore for the modernisation of drinking water projects in the state is noteworthy and reflects that the government is aligned with the current needs of stakeholders in the water technology sector, Bhat said in a statement on Friday.

"The establishment of a Centre of Excellence for advanced pump water technologies in Coimbatore is also a step in the right direction," he added.

"As a leading provider of pumps for the Indian and international markets, we at Grundfos believe it will serve as a key hub for research and development while encouraging collaboration to build world-class products," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Thennarasu presented the budget, announcing significant allocations for various government welfare schemes, including free bus travel for women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, and Rs 1,000 financial assistance for 1.15 crore women, among others. PTI VIJ SSK SSK ROH