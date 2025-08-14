TN Cabinet clears industrial projects worth Rs 1,900 cr: Minister

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu cabinet which met under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday cleared several major industrial projects with a total investment of over Rs 1,900 crore, state minister TRB Rajaa said.

The projects that got the clearance span across sectors, including electronics manufacturing, the Industries Minister said on his 'X' page.

"Important industry department decisions taken at today's cabinet meeting chaired by Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru.@MKStalin avargal! We cleared several major industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 1,937.76 crore, set to create 13,409 jobs, spanning across sectors like electronics manufacturing, engineering design, technical textiles, renewable energy R&D... and food & agri-tech," he said.

"#PayPal and #AmericanExpress – both outcomes of efforts taken during Honourable Chief Minister's US visit last year – are now formally moving ahead. Like I've always said - we don't just sign MoUs, we ground investments and convert them to #JobsForTN," Rajaa added.

The cabinet also approved fresh investments and expansions of several other key projects, he said without elaborating. PTI SA ROH