TN Cabinet gives nod to 15 proposals for commitment of Rs 34,000 cr investment

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Thursday approved 15 industrial projects for a total investment of Rs 34,237 crore.

Once implemented, the projects would ensure employment to 55,000 persons, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said, emerging from the 23rd Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.

"These investment proposals approved by the Cabinet will see the expansion of industrial projects in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts and other parts of the state. International footwear brand will also set its footprint," Rajaa told reporters. PTI JSP SSK