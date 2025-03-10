TN CM inaugurates Godrej's first greenfield consumer products plant in Chengalpattu

Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated Godrej Consumer Products Limited's first integrated greenfield plant in Chengalpattu district near Chennai, with an investment of Rs 515 crore over the next five years and employing over 1,000 people.

This is the single largest investment made by the company to boost its production capabilities. The plant in Thiruporur taluk spans 27 acres and was set up in a record time of 13 months.

The new manufacturing facility, inaugurated by the chief minister in the presence of Godrej Industries Group chairperson Nadir Godrej, GCPL MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati, Industries Minister T R B Raaja, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, and other officials, officially commenced its operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the company provided 50 per cent employment opportunities for women, transgenders and differently-abled. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in August 2023, and the groundbreaking ceremony was held in January 2024. The project was completed within 13 months.

"This project is an example of how our Dravidian model government works carefully and responsibly from the moment a memorandum of understanding is signed till the project is implemented. Tamil Nadu's development is not only economic growth but also is all-inclusive ensuring social justice for all," the CM said.

He further said that "this rapid progress stands as a testament to our Dravidian model government’s steadfast commitment to realising our aspiration of a one trillion dollar economy, ensuring equitable growth for all." This plant will manufacture all types of Godrej soaps, skin care products, hair care products, etc. The company said the plant officially commenced operations with the ceremonial activation of the production line by the chief minister, who marked the occasion by turning on the first production run. "This resulted in the rollout of the inaugural Cinthol Original soap bar, a significant milestone in the plant's launch," a release here said. PTI JSP KH