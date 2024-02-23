TN CM launches 500 public Wi-Fi hotspots of ACT Fibernet in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched 500 public wi-fi hotspots in the city which are provided by ACT Fibernet even as the Internet Service Provider aims to transform Chennai into a connected metropolis.

Advertisment

Stalin rolled out the initiative at the UmagineTN event backed by the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of his cabinet colleague Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and senior officials.

In the first phase of the launch, ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd) has launched 500 Wi-Fi hotspots and will further enhance it to 3,000 hotspots across Chennai.

The initiative marks a significant step towards transforming Chennai into a truly connected city, a company statement said.

Advertisment

ACT Fibernet is committed to providing seamless and high-speed Internet access to all residents, bridging the digital divide, and empowering individuals with the Internet.

"We are delighted to bring this free Wi-Fi public hotspot service connecting people and communities seamlessly. This public Wi-Fi project is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering the citizens of Tamil Nadu," ACT Fibernet, Chief Executive Officer Bala Malladi said.

ACT Fibernet is committed to building and maintaining a robust and accessible digital infrastructure for Chennai, he added. PTI VIJ SDP