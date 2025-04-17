TN CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 1882 cr Sify Technologies Data center campus

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tami Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a data center campus established by Sify in nearby Siruseri.

The facility, set up over an investment of Rs 1882 crore at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Siruseri, will create direct job opportunities for about 1,000 people, an official release here said.

This will be a 130 MW AI-ready data center campus.

According to the release, Sify Technologies offers, among others, integrated internet solutions and communication services, data center infrastructure.

"Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the ultra-modern data center. The company has said it has plans to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai by 2027," the release said.

The pact for this initiative was signed during the Global Investors Meet held here in January 2024.

The Tamil Nadu government led by CM Stalin was keen to ensure more job opportunities and also make the state a USD 1 tn economy by 2030 and was therefore initiating many steps to achieve the goals.

As part of this, Stalin had released the "visionary" Tamil Nadu Data Center Policy in 2021, brought out with the aim to make the state a favoured destination among investors in the data centre sector, it said.

Tamil Nadu has also been making rapid strides in economic growth under the DMK government and the state clocked the decade-best growth rate of 9.69 per cent in the year 2024-25, the release added.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was present during the inauguration of the data center. PTI SA SA ROH