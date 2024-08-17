TN CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 706 Cr mega industrial housing project

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a mega industrial housing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sriperumbudur near here on Saturday and said Tamil Nadu leads in women employment in the country with 42 per cent.

The Rs 706.50 crore facility inaugurated in the presence of the chairman of Taiwan-based Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group, Young Liu, can accommodate 18,720 employees.

Built on 20 acres with all facilities, the complex has 13 blocks of ten floors each. This is a first of its kind project in India.

This housing project will set an example for other states to emulate, the Chief Minister said.

Foxconn has two units at Sriperumbudur and the company employs about 41,000 people with women constituting 35,000, he said.

"There is a similar trend in Tamil Nadu which leads in women employment in the country with 42 per cent," Stalin said.

The government was oriented towards achieving its ambitious goal of a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, he said.

"Accordingly, steps have been taken to make Tamil Nadu the first state in south Asia in terms of industrial development," the Chief Minister said.

The state retained its position as the second largest economy in India, Stalin added.

Earlier, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, who received Young Liu at the airport here, personally drove the Foxconn chairman to the new industrial housing facility for the inauguration. PTI JSP SS