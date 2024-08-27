TN CM to meet investors, address Tamil diaspora during 17-day US trip to attract investments

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will address an investors' meet in San Francisco on August 29 and also meet the Tamil diaspora on August 31, during his over two-week long trip to the US to attract investments to the state.

The official visit from August 27 to September 14 is aimed at spurring industrial growth in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of generations to come, the chief minister, who is also the president of the DMK, said in an letter to party workers on Tuesday.

Stalin will embark on the overseas trip on Tuesday night and this will be his third foreign visit since he assumed office as chief minister for the first time in May 2021. He had earlier visited UAE, Spain, Singapore and other countries and inked pacts with investors.

"This trip to the US by one among you is another step in the direction towards achieving a trillion dollar economy by 2030," he said in the letter.

"I will be speaking at an investors' meeting in San Francisco on August 29, and on August 31 I will address the Tamil diaspora. On September 2, I will leave for Chicago, and in the following 10 days I will be interacting with leaders of industries and promoters and urge them to invest for their ventures in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

He will also be interacting with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. "All these efforts are being taken to encourage industrial development in the state and provide employment to the people," he added.

During the trip, he will be meeting Tamils in Chicago on September 7, the chief minister said.

The state has attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the past three years. About 19 projects with a total investment of Rs 17,616 crore were launched at the TN Investment conclave on August 21, and foundation stones were laid for 28 projects worth Rs 51,157 crore, which would provide 1.06 lakh jobs in all, he said.

Due to the government's sustained efforts, direct and indirect employment has been created for 31 lakh people in the state during the past three years.

Though he is leaving for the US, he said, his thoughts will be about his motherland Tamil Nadu and he would continue to monitor the work in the state from abroad.

Earlier, Stalin visited the memorials of former chief ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and paid respects to them before leaving for the US. PTI JSP ANE