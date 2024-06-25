TN continues to attract top-tier investments: TN Minister

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a joint venture between US-headquartered Corning Inc., telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise player Optiemus Infracom Ltd on Tuesday conducted the ground breaking ceremony for their upcoming production unit near here.

On January 23 this year, Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government committing investments of Rs 1,003 crore for the facility, to come up in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) Industrial Park, Pillaipakkam, in Kancheepuram district to produce high-quality, cover glass for mobile consumers.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa who took part in the ceremony along with senior company officials, said Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, continues to attract top-tier investments, reinforcing its commitment to industrial growth and high quality employment.

"Groundbreaking ceremony of Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies. Yet another global electronics giant will soon start manufacturing for the world from the electronics capital of India, Kancheepuram. We are thrilled to welcome to Tamil Nadu this joint venture between Corning India and Optiemus Infracom to manufacture GorillaGlass, a one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge smartphone cover glass used in premium phones and other display devices globally," Rajaa said in a social media post.

The manufacturing facility is expected to generate 840 new jobs in the region and it would produce front cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in India.

"This groundbreaking also shows the impressive speed at which we have worked. We signed the MoU after TNGIM2024 on the January 23 and here we are breaking ground today in the presence of the senior global leadership of Corning and Optiemus," Rajaa said.

This company would provide more high-end job opportunities for youth, and further strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Kancheepuram which accounted for a staggering 40 per cent of the smartphones manufactured in India in the last two financial years, he said.

State government backed investment promotion agency Guidance said the ground breaking ceremony is a testament to Tamil Nadu's proactive support and rapid execution, solidifying the States' position as a premier hub for global businesses and innovation leaders. PTI VIJ SS