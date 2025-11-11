TN deeply committed to growth of Flex Electronics: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu remains deeply committed to the continued growth and innovation journey of Flex Electronics, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, which has been a cornerstone of the state's electronics ecosystem, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, top officials of Flex Electronics, led by its CEO, Revathi Advaithi, called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandham, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department Secretary V Arun Roy and senior government officials were present on the occasion.

"Tamil Nadu's partnership with Flex Electronics continues to become stronger. Today, Chief Minister M K Stalin met Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex Electronics, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturing companies with a presence in Tamil Nadu for over 20 years. Flex has been a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's electronics ecosystem with world class manufacturing and Global Business Service facilities that have powered innovation and high-end job creation (in the state)," Rajaa said.

"We will ensure that they (Flex) continue to get the best assistance from the Ministry of Industries to enable smooth growth for Flex in Tamil Nadu - the electronics capital of India. With a shared commitment to innovation and inclusive industrial growth, Tamil Nadu remains the destination of choice for global leaders like Flex (Electronics)," the minister said in a social media post.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency to promote investments backed by the state government, said, "With a partnership spanning two decades, Tamil Nadu remains deeply committed to Flex's continued growth and innovation journey.

Flex Electronics operates world-class manufacturing and Global Business Service facilities across Tamil Nadu, including the recent launch of the first manufacturing facility by CISCO-FLEX Electronics in Chennai," the agency said in a social media post.