TN delegation to showcase talent pool, robust infrastructure at Davos meet

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) A delegation led by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa will attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, a few days after the success of securing Rs 6.64 lakh crore of investment commitments at the recent Global Investors Meet in Chennai.

This would be the third time that officials of the current DMK government will visit Davos. They participated in the WEF event in 2022 and 2023 under the then Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

A series of events have been planned during the visit. This includes showcasing Tamil Nadu as the ideal global investment destination, projecting the success of Tamil Nadu's economic growth and highlighting its journey to become sector-leader in the 'emerging business' vertical, among others.

"The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is centred around the theme of 'Rebuilding Trust' and we cannot build trust without an inclusive and sustainable society.

A key objective for us this year is to present our state's highly skilled talent pool, effective policies and robust infrastructure, and highlight Tamil Nadu's distinctive approach to governance and politics, also known as the Dravidian model," Rajaa said.

This model demonstrates how a society that values diversity, climate awareness and equity can drive economic prosperity, he said in an official release.

"In showcasing our Chief Minister (M K Stalin)'s vision for a USD 1 trillion economy at Davos, we will also spotlight the successes of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024," Rajaa said.

"We also aim to highlight the state's dynamic industrial ecosystem, our exceptional talent pool and our capabilities and potential in research and development, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, EVs, green fuels, energy storage, quantum computing and other emerging sectors," he added.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government backed investment promotion agency, has set up a lounge at Promenade 62 and the India Lounge pavilion in Davos, besides installing a giant billboard to showcase the strengths and advantages of Tamil Nadu.

Sessions on research and development, innovation, and knowledge economy in partnership with the Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce, global conglomerates and other stakeholders have also been planned. The delegation will participate in more than 25 meetings, which is also a part of the agenda.

The maiden edition of the Global Investors Meet recently organised by the ruling DMK government witnessed investment commitments of Rs 6.64 lakh crore from various multinational companies that would lead to an estimated creation of over 26 lakh jobs, according to a government release.