TN govt, SanchiConnect join hands to accelerate growth of deep tech startups

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) SanchiConnect, a startup enabler focused on critical areas such as investor outreach and corporate networking, has partnered with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the iTNT to accelerate the growth of deep technology startups across the state.

The collaboration aims to create structured, long-term programmes for deep tech startups, providing access to curated mentorship, industry networks, markets, and investors, a press release said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Technology Hub, established and funded by the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government, is engaged in building a deep tech innovation network across the state.

Deep technology, or deep tech, refers to startups developing new solutions in sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced materials, blockchain, biotechnology, robotics, and drones, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, SanchiConnect co-founder and CEO Sunil Shekhawat said, "Tamil Nadu has consistently demonstrated a strong vision for nurturing innovation. This partnership with the state government and iTNT allows us to extend structured deep tech support into tier II and III cities, where entrepreneurial talent is abundant but access to markets and capital is often limited." Through the collaboration, startups will gain exposure to national and global market opportunities, helping them progress from prototype development to enterprise adoption and investment readiness, the release added.