TN govt urges striking workers of Samsung India to get back to work immediately

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the agitating workers of the Samsung India Electronics factory near here to return to work immediately, considering the welfare of other employees and their families.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, who held talks with the management and workers, separately over the last two days to resolve the issues, wondered if it was fair on the part of the employees to continue their protest just because they were unable to get Centre of Indian Trade Unions-backed Union registered by the labour department.

"We all know that the issue of union recognition is subjudice. We cannot discuss it now. The government is with you, Chief Minister M K Stalin is with you and considering all these factors, they should return to work immediately," Rajaa said while addressing reporters at the Secretariat.

Pressing for various demands including wage revision, better working conditions and recognition of the Union backed by CITU, about 1,100 employees of the total 1,750 workforce of Samsung India went on strike since September 9 at Sriperumbudur near here.

Rajaa said that the employees have listed nearly 14 demands, which include better amenities at the factory. In response to this, the management promised to address it.

Noting that Chief Minister Stalin has always made well being of workers his top priority, Rajaa recalled that whenever companies were invited to set up shop in the state, he was keen to know about the number of jobs that would be created in the state.

"... when we have Chief Minister M K Stalin why should they worry. They (employees) should return to work immediately," he said.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Rajaa said he met Samsung India Electronics Ltd officials along with this cabinet colleague T M Anbarasan (MSME) and C V Ganesan (Labour) and held talks with the agitating workers, CITU officials and even those who are currently working at the Sriperumbudur plant.

"When we met the employees working at the factory, they expressed apprehension of losing their jobs because of the ongoing strike," he said.

With the extension of the strike, Rajaa said workers may tend to lose their salaries by continuing the agitation and keeping the forthcoming festive season and their families in mind, they should call off the strike and return to work immediately. "Most of the workers are newly married and some have just started their career. Some of them are already paid salaries ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000," he said.

Meanwhile, Samsung India Electronics said the company on Monday signed an agreement with the workers committee of the factory in Chennai.

"Both parties agreed on collaborative efforts to make the Chennai factory a great place to work. We will engage with workmen directly to address the difficulties faced by them. We will also work with them for the development of the community in Chennai as a responsible company," a company spokesperson said in an update.

On the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to end the stir, Samsung said they are thankful to the authorities for their constant support. "We reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country," the spokesperson added. PTI VIJ ROH