TN holds top priority for employee welfare, says minister on strike at Samsung factory

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government focuses more on employee welfare and Samsung has also clarified that they are ready to address the demands put forth by the agitating workers at its plant near here, State Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said here on Friday.

The comments made by the Minister were in the backdrop of the employees of the electronic giant going on a protest at Samsung factory in Sriperumbudur since September 9, pressing for various demands including wage revision and better work conditions.

"Employee welfare has been given top priority by this government and the concerned parties are in discussion. The company has said that it is ready to address the demands as stated by the employees," Rajaa told reporters at the sidelines of an event, when asked for his view on the ongoing strike.

Meanwhile, the legal team from Samsung India on behalf of the management requested the workers to call off their strike and come forward for negotiations, with the objective of resolving all the differences in an amicable manner.

In a statement, Samsung said it complies with all laws and regulations in India and the workers at the factory receive all statutory benefits and their wages are far higher than what is prescribed by the government for the electronics industry.

The ongoing strike is illegal because the conciliation process regarding the demands made by workers is in progress and the workers' union is unregistered till today, the statement said.

"Under such circumstances, the management of Samsung India is justified in imposing appropriate action on the striking workers. However, Samsung India management has been patient and is willing to negotiate with the workers directly for an amicable solution," the company said.

Observing that it is willing to discuss the issues with the agitating workers, in the presence of authorities from the labour department, the company said the management has also conveyed its willingness to sign a long-term wage settlement with the workers.

"However, Samsung India management will negotiate only with our workers and not with a third party," the company said in the statement, apparently referring to the strike which is spearheaded by Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Samsung India requested the workers to call off the 'illegal strike', return to work and come forward for negotiations with the objective of resolving all the differences in an amicable manner at the earliest, it said. PTI VIJ SA