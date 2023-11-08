TN industries minister holds roundtable meet in Bengaluru exploring partnerships in aerospace, defence manufacturing

Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa has held a roundtable discussion on aerospace and defence in Bengaluru with representatives of companies, including the top PSUs Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Bharat Electronics Limited.

The primary objective was to explore avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in Tamil Nadu's burgeoning industries, with a specific focus on the aerospace and defence sector.

Showcasing Tamil Nadu's advantages, infrastructure and thriving ecosystem for manufacturing, Rajaa said the state is a manufacturing powerhouse with a strong presence in diverse industries.

The discussion revolved around the strategic potential of Hosur -- an industrial city of Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, which is located about 40 km from Bengaluru -- to evolve into a specialised hub for engine manufacturing. It underlined Tamil Nadu's commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace and defence sectors.

"Tamil Nadu has one of the two defence industrial corridors in India. Being an advanced manufacturing hub, there is quite a bit of defence manufacturing already happening in the state. We are confident that the companies we met will make further investments in Tamil Nadu," the minister said about the meeting, in a press release.

Top state officials were present during the discussions.

The meet, in which 20 aerospace and defence companies took part, was held on November 7 in the Karnataka state capital, the release here said.

At the meeting, Rajaa extended a special invitation to the companies to attend the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai. PTI VGN ANE