TN investors keen to start ventures in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Mohan Yadav

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jul 25 (PTI) Investors from Tamil Nadu, particularly large industrialists, are keen on starting their ventures in Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Tiruppur Export Association to prepare skilled manpower.

The chief minister, who inaugurated an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, said his government will establish a state-of-the-art skill development centre in Jabalpur.

"We have also signed a MoU with the Tiruppur Export Association to prepare skilled manpower in the entire state to help in skill development and cluster development," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for us that, just like Tamil Nadu, PM Mitra Integrated Mega Textile Park has been approved for Madhya Pradesh too," Yadav, who visited the Best Corporation Pvt Ltd knitwear factory in Tiruppur on Wednesday evening, said.

The chief minister said he was happy to note that he was able to achieve the expectations with which he had come to Coimbatore. "Investors, especially large industrialists have shown interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh after we explained our policies... I am satisfied that the hope and expectations with which we came have been fulfilled," he said.

"We got a chance to talk to entrepreneurs from different sectors. Investors here want to start their work in Madhya Pradesh, so we have also announced to open an office here which will act as a bridge between the Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments," he said.

Pointing out that the British made advances to rule the country through trade, he said states should come closer to making our country number one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. PTI JSP KH