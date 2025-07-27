TN is leader in patent filing, driven by Deep Tech innovations: Minister Thiaga Rajan

Chennai, Jul 27(PTI) Tamil Nadu has made over 20,000 patent filings till now, thereby leading in the country with the most number of patents, mainly driven by DeepTech innovations, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said.

Intellectual Property is the cornerstone for DeepTech and Emerging Technology startups, he said at an event here.

The first edition of 'Innovate in Tamil Nadu' IP (Intellectual Property) conclave, which aims to foster industry-Academia collaborations, is scheduled to be held on July 30, in the city.

The proposal to conduct the conference follows the announcement made by Thiaga Rajan in the Legislative Assembly in June 2024.

Participating in a curtain raiser event held on July 26, Thiaga Rajan said the 'Innovate in Tamil Nadu' conclave has been curated to enhance Intellectual Property awareness, facilitate technology transfer, promote IP commercialisation and showcase innovations.

Information Technology and Digital Services department's Principal Secretary Brajendra Navnit said the conference would bring together researchers, startups, incubators, industry, investors, and policy makers, among others.

"Creating and leveraging Intellectual Property; bridging the knowledge and industry gap, and strengthening Tamil Nadu's IP framework are among the projected outcomes of the Conclave," he noted.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to inaugurate the conference on July 30.

Vanitha Venugopal, the CEO of iTNT (Tamil Nadu Technology) Hub, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, "Indian Patent Office, AICTE, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Software Technology Parks of India, Mahindra and Mahindra and Global investors are collaborating for the IP conclave."