TN keen on exploring ties with UAE on space tech, drones, quantum computing: TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is keen on exploring ties in various sectors including space technology, drones, quantum computing, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa said here on Wednesday.

The state was also expected to become the largest exporter of electronics, accounting USD 12 billion this year, he said at an event here.

"We are looking at space technology, drones — since we have large drone makers and we are also looking at quantum computing.. There are a lot of possibilities to strengthen the ties between the United Arab Emirates and Tamil Nadu," Rajaa told reporters at the sidelines of an event.

He observed that a team led by him to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, had invited the delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei to visit Chennai and based on their request the team had come to the city.

"They have come to India for the third time after visiting Delhi, Mumbai and now here in Chennai. Tomorrow, the UAE Minister and his team are scheduled to meet Chief Minister M K Stalin (for possible collaboration between UAE and Tamil Nadu)," Rajaa said.

To a query, he said Tamil Nadu ranked third on the electronic exports made from India last year accounting USD 10 billion and it was projected to reach USD 12 billion this year.

Earlier delivering his address at the Investopia organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu, he said Tamil Nadu is the most powerful state powering the Indian train.

"This is because you all would agree that we have 40,000 factories, nearly 43 per cent of the employee base in manufacturing account for women, and we have a large number of MSMEs. We also deliver over 1.50 lakh engineers every year from engineering colleges,” he said.

Rajaa stressed that his government is keen on continuing the dialogue that takes place between potential investors either from the United Arab Emirates or from Tamil Nadu at the event.

"So in today's meeting there are potential entrepreneurs here who can meet their counterparts from the UAE or from Tamil Nadu. And after this meeting, we will make sure that there is an outcome from every single meeting that happens today. We have formed a Working Group comprising representatives from Guidance Tamil Nadu, CII, 'Investopia' and from the UAE government since we are focused more on generating the outcome based on the dialogue that takes place here," he said.

"We are not focusing only on the UAE, or the Middle East, we are also concentrating on the African market and it is going to be a huge benefit for both the countries." he said.

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, the United Arab Emirates in her speech highlighted the collaboration and connection between the two countries.

She said the UAE with strong finances and a strategic geographical location is a land of opportunities, emphasising how the SME sector is being recognised, Mazrouei said.

CII International Council Chairman and Executive Chairman TVS Supply Chain Solutions R Dinesh said the "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (between UAE and India) has catalysed our economic relations after deliberating over two years." "We have had several high level exchanges and explored many avenues of collaboration. TN is the choice of State as it has many strengths in entrepreneurship, IT and mobility and is backed by the dynamic government of TN," he said.

CII Southern Region Chairperson R Nandini said, "The UAE is home to 3.5 million Indians or close to 30 per cent of the Emirates’ population. We can proudly state we are today the largest expatriate community in the UAE. In the coming five years, the value of non-oil trade between the two countries is expected to exceed USD 100 billion and USD 250 billion by 2030.” "Even as this strong economic partnership continues to grow by leaps and bounds, the FDI inflows from UAE to India has crossed USD 16 billion last year, making UAE the fourth largest investor in India," Nandini added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS