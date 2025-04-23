TN logs record USD 14.65 bn in electronics exports for FY25

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has achieved a "historic high" of USD 14.65 billion in electronics exports for the financial year 2024–25, up by 53 per cent over the same period of the previous financial year, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday.

The USD 14.65 billion accounts for 41.23 per cent of India's total electronics exports, he said.

In the previous financial year (FY 2023–24), Tamil Nadu recorded USD 9.56 billion in electronics expost, Rajaa said in a social media post.

Karnataka came second with total electronics exports of USD 7.85 billion, about 22.09 per cent of India's overall electronics exports.

"That's Tamil Nadu, under the Dravidian Model of governance of our Chief Minister, M K Stalin. This is just the beginning. USD 100 billion in electronics exports, here we come," he said.

Uttar Pradesh secured the third rank with USD 5.26 billion in electronics exports, followed by Maharashtra with USD 3.51 billion, Gujarat with USD 1.85 billion, Telangana with USD 641.56 million, and Andhra Pradesh with USD 387.33 million, he added.