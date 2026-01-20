TN Minister unveils IKEA''s e-commerce launch in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Swedish home decor and furniture retailer IKEA has launched its online sales in Tamil Nadu as per its vision to expand footprint in the Southern region, Minister TRB Rajaa said.

Under the Chief Minister M K Stalin government, global brands grow rapidly in the State and thanks to trustworthy professional governance. IKEA too will experience more of this now, Rajaa said.

After formally launching the online sales of IKEA in Tamil Nadu, the Minister for Industries expressed hope that the company would choose the State to localise their supply-chain.

"It was a pleasure to be a part of the much-awaited IKEA's e-commerce launch in Tamil Nadu in the presence of the Honorary Consul General for Sweden, Arun Vasu. IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni and his amazing team. This online sales launch is in effect a precursor to the retail store which will be launched soon," Rajaa said, after taking part in the online launch of IKEA in Tamil Nadu late on January 19.

Recalling that the relationship between IKEA and Tamil Nadu runs 'deep', he said for over decades, IKEA had sourced textiles and other products from the State, making 'Tamil Nadu as the oldest supplier base in India." "Local suppliers already operate at global manufacturing, social and environmental standards. Thousands of jobs are already supported through this ecosystem, and more employment is expected as IKEA expands its footprint across India," he said.

Rajaa said he urged IKEA that their search for the ultimate quality in manufacturing of their products would only end if they bring their complete supply chain to the best possible ecosystem for manufacturing, which of course is available in Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB