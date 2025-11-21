TN partners with ANSR to boost GCC growth, create 10,000 jobs

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with ANSR, a global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centres for fortune 500 companies, the government said.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for technology, innovation and high-value global services.

Leveraging Tamil Nadu's dedicated GCC policy, unparalleled employability, and fastest growing tech workforce, the collaboration with ANSR is expected to generate significant investments, advance innovation capabilities and create more than 10,000 high-value GCC jobs in Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

"Through this partnership, ANSR will help bring in the next wave of global corporations. We will support them with policy enablement, fast approvals, site selection and strong talent linkages," Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said.

"We want Tamil Nadu to be the world's most competitive GCC destination. You see the momentum already-technology, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance, engineering, aerospace and retail companies have chosen our State. They come because of our talent, our infrastructure and the stability of this government, " he was quoted as saying in a press release issued late on November 20.

As part of the MoU, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Dr Darez Ahamed exchanged documents with ANSR Founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja in the presence of the Minister on the occasion.

ANSR has established over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The company offers 21 years of operational expertise and has enabled over 12 million sq ft of supporting real estate infrastructure. The expertise of ANSR spans across AI engineering, cybersecurity, product development, digital commerce, research and development, and data science.

ANSR Founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja said, "Tamil Nadu has all the ingredients to become the world's most competitive GCC destination with strong talent, world-class infrastructure, progressive governance, and a thriving innovation ecosystem." "We are excited to partner with the Government to bring the next generation of global enterprises of the State," he said.

This Memorandum of Understanding represents a major step in Tamil Nadu's ongoing journey to become the premier global destination for GCCs, reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready digital economy that supports innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive growth, the release added.