TN to set up footwear manufacturing facility at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: CM

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park at an investment of Rs 400 crore on a 250-acre land, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
The project is expected to generate 20,000 new jobs in Ranipet district, he said at an event here.
Stalin made those comments after virtually inaugurating a footwear manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 400 crore by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, about 250 km south of Chennai.
JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd and Shoetown Footwear Company. The company would manufacture the Crocs brand range of footwear at the facility.
Observing that the government has implemented several projects in the leather and footwear industries during the last two years, he said following the release of a footwear and leather products policy in 2022, there have been developmental changes in these sectors.
"By witnessing such growth, it gives me the confidence to say that the day is not far in achieving the USD 1 trillion economy by 2030." Tamil Nadu should further strengthen its position in the leather and footwear sectors. "The government is taking several initiatives in its push to garner investments in this sector. In Panapakkam, Ranipet district, it has been planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park spread across 250 acres at an investment of Rs 400 crore. This will generate 20,000 jobs," he said.
Through public-private partnerships, Stalin said the government also planned to set up industrial parks on 50-acre land for the leather and footwear industries in Tamil Nadu.
On the inauguration of a new facility, Stalin said it showcased the benefits of the government's efforts to attract investments in backward districts. Through the factory in Eraiyur, 20,000 jobs will be created benefitting the people in Perambalur and neighbouring districts, particularly women, he said.
Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the facility in November 2022. Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is promoted by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd and Taiwan-based Evervan Group.
"The factory has been built in a record time of one year. This stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Team and its commitment," company Chairman J Rafiq Ahmed said in a statement.
While the company would invest Rs 400 crore in the first phase, the government said, the company would scale it up to Rs 2,440 crore by 2028 and would generate new jobs for 29,500 people.
Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency set up by the government to promote investments in the State, signed a memorandum of understanding with Phoenix Kothari Footwear in August 2022.
The Perambalur Footwear cluster is expected to provide significant job opportunities for women. This is also expected to give a big push to the social development goals of the state, Ahmed added. PTI VIJ SS