TN top software exporter among states this year so far: T R B Rajaa

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Software exports from Tamil Nadu have reached an all-time high of USD 4.8 billion surpassing all other states in the country as of October 31, 2023, State Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday.

The Minister for Industries said the software exports from the state could hit USD 8 billion this financial year, marking a 'significant leap' from last year's USD 5.37 billion.

"Exciting news ahead as we get ready for Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. State-wise data on Electronic Exports from India till October 2023 are in, and the story of Tamil Nadu's success is truly remarkable yet again," he said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu leads in electronic exports with USD 4.78 billion as of October 31, 2023, followed by Uttar Pradesh at USD 2.58 billion. Karnataka ranked third at USD 2.29 billion, the data shared by Rajaa showed.

"The state's strategic policies, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and of course the Dravidian Model of governance have propelled its exports to new heights," he wrote in a social media post.

"The success must be attributed to the commitment of our Chief Minister M K Stalin to foster innovation, attract investments, and nurture a vibrant business environment. As the data unfolds, it is clear that Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory in Electronic Exports is not just a statistic but a testament to the state's thriving ecosystem," he added.

According to the data, Maharashtra ranked fourth in India with electronic exports of USD 1.69 billion, while Gujarat stood at USD 1.59 billion as of October 31, 2023. Delhi recorded USD 806.91 million, Haryana USD 385.81 Million, and Telangana USD 356.36 million. PTI VIJ SDP SS